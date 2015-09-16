TORONTO, Sept 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Citizens
should launch lawsuits against governments that shirk their
climate change responsibilities, a leading lawyer has said after
successfully suing the Dutch government.
Roger Cox surprised legal experts in June by winning a
landmark case in The Netherlands, compelling the government to
slash greenhouse gas emissions by at least 25 percent from 1990
levels by 2020. It is currently on course to reduce emissions by
17 percent by 2020.
It was the first time a court has determined what the
minimum level of emissions reduction should be for a developed
country by 2020, Cox told an audience in Toronto on Tuesday.
Filed on behalf of 900 Dutch citizens, his case deemed
previous climate policies "hazardous negligence", citing the
government's international obligations and its responsibilities
to protect citizens from the dangers of global warming.
He is hoping activists in other countries will take similar
legal action following the "precedent-setting" victory.
"Climate change isn't just about drowning polar bears...
it's about our own lives and rights," he said. "Tort law can be
used to press governments into more adequate climate actions."
Similar litigation is now under way in Belgium, and some
environmentalists believe courts could prove a crucial venue to
compel developed countries to reduce their greenhouse gas
emissions.
Following its defeat in court, the Dutch government said it
would conform to the verdict, but is appealing, Cox said.
The Dutch government argued that it was not the cause of the
climate crisis, but the court overruled that line of reasoning
because governments are responsible for environmental
regulations, he said.
From a legal perspective, few observers initially thought
lawsuits against large tobacco companies would be successful,
Cox said, but the courts sided with cancer victims, and the same
thing could happen with governments and global warming.
Canadian legal experts who shared the stage with Cox were
unsure the Dutch example could work in Canada, though others
thought it could.
"Climate change litigation is inevitable," said Lorne
Sossin, dean of Osgoode Hall Law School at York University.
"This is what is necessary to get the political leadership on
board."
World leaders will meet in Paris at a United Nations climate
conference in December to try to negotiate a new deal to combat
global warming.
