UNITED NATIONS, Sept 16 Hollywood actor and
environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio has been named a United
Nations Messenger of Peace, a post he will use to raise
awareness about climate change, U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon said on Tuesday.
DiCaprio will address a U.N. summit meeting on climate
change on Sept. 23, a day before the U.N. General Assembly's
annual gathering of world leaders begins. Many leaders from the
193 member states of the United Nations are expected to attend
the climate session.
"Leonardo DiCaprio is not just one of the world's leading
actors," Ban said. "He has also a long-standing commitment to
environmental causes, including through his foundation."
In 1998, the actor established the Leonardo DiCaprio
Foundation, whose mission is protecting Earth's last wild places
and building a more harmonious relationship between humanity and
the natural world, the United Nations said in a statement. The
organization has contributed funds toward protecting tigers in
Nepal, elephants in the wild, and marine animals, including
sharks.
"I feel a moral obligation to speak out at this key moment
in human history - it is a moment for action," DiCaprio was
quoted as saying in the statement. "How we respond to the
climate crisis in the coming years will likely determine the
fate of humanity and our planet."
DiCaprio, 39, added that it was an honor for him to accept
the post.
The Academy Award-nominated star of "The Wolf of Wall
Street" and "The Aviator" joins other celebrities past and
present, from Audrey Hepburn to Angelina Jolie, who have
represented various U.N. organizations.
There are currently 11 other messengers of peace and one
goodwill ambassador, the United Nations said. Other messengers
who advise the world body on a variety of issues include actors
Michael Douglas and Charlize Theron and author and Holocaust
survivor Elie Wiesel.
