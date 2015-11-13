By Terry Wade and Valerie Volcovici
| NEW YORK/WASHINGTON
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Nov 13 The New York state
attorney general's office, which told Peabody Energy
this week to give investors more details about how its sales
would suffer from measures to curb global warming, is now
mulling whether the tactic it used with the coal firm could be
applied to companies beyond the energy sector.
The state investigation into Peabody, which was settled on
Monday, found that the company repeatedly denied in public
filings it could predict how potential climate change
regulations would affect its business, even though its internal
studies showed revenue could tumble if coal were targeted in a
carbon pollution crackdown.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman seized upon this
discrepancy between public and private pronouncements as a
violation of securities laws, arguing that material facts were
withheld.
While the settlement will pressure other fossil fuel
companies to bolster their climate change disclosures, it also
could spawn new pressures on a range of companies facing
regulatory risks over policy issues from obesity to soaring drug
prices, according to corporate governance experts including
James Cox, a law professor at Duke University in Durham, North
Carolina.
"This is sweeping," Cox said. "I think there will be a
ripple effect from this."
Schneiderman's office has considered the effects the Peabody
settlement could have on disclosure practices for companies
outside the energy industry, though no additional actions are
planned at the moment, a person familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
At least one other case similar to Peabody is in the works
in New York, where Schneiderman's office last week was reported
to have opened an inquiry into whether Exxon Mobil Corp
misled shareholders about climate change risks.
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosure
guidelines give companies considerable leeway to make their own
judgments about the likelihood that future events, such as
tougher regulations, will affect their valuations.
WHAT'S MATERIAL
The Peabody settlement, while not binding for corporate
America, could prompt companies to reexamine what they are
defining as material to shareholders, at a time when demands by
investors for more robust disclosures are growing, corporate
governance experts said.
For example, soda makers could see a crackdown on sugary
drinks by governments worried about public health, or changes in
insurance rules might result in lower drug prices paid to
pharmaceutical companies, they said
"There is this horrible mismatch between what companies know
about their own businesses and what they tell investors in
mandatory public filings. That isn't okay," said Michael
Guttentag, a law professor at Loyola Law School.
He said the New York settlement sets a precedent that could
prod companies to make fuller disclosures, though others said
firms would still have ample latitude under SEC rules, which
they do not see changing.
Andrew Logan of Ceres, a group that advocates for more
sustainable business practices, said companies will need to be
more forthcoming with investors.
"The Peabody settlement ... should be seen as a shot across
the bow to any company that faces regulatory risk in its core
business, whether you produce junk food, high-priced
pharmaceuticals or fossil fuels," he said.
When it announced on Monday it would amend its disclosures,
Peabody said there was no admission or denial of wrongdoing and
no financial penalty. It could not be reached for comment on
Thursday.
Corporate officers are still digesting the settlement.
A handful of prominent food companies canvassed by Reuters
said they were either unaware of the Peabody settlement or not
yet prepared to address it. The Pharmaceutical Research and
Manufacturers of America trade group said it would be premature
to comment.
Exxon and the SEC declined to comment.
Meredith Cross, a former SEC official who now advises
companies and their boards on disclosure and securities law as a
partner at Wilmer Hale, warned against expecting companies to
divulge even the smallest of facts or being asked to reliably
predict regulatory changes in the future.
"I do not think it is a good idea to require companies to
provide an encyclopedia of data and make people wade their way
through it. That doesn't strike me as a reasonable approach,"
she said.
(Additional reporting by Anna Driver in Houston and Ankur
Banerjee and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; reporting by
Terry Wade and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Eric Effron and
John Pickering)