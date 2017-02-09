LONDON, Feb 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Europe is
facing a growing risk of new disease outbreaks - which may prove
difficult to quickly detect and stop - as rising temperatures
make the region more vulnerable to illnesses brought in by
travelers and trade, a leading health expert warns.
Tick-carried Lyme disease, for instance, is gaining ground
from Russia to Britain to Croatia as temperatures rise, while
dengue fever – carried in by travelers – risks gaining a
foothold in southern European countries such as Italy and
Greece.
West Nile virus and malaria are also growing concerns, as is
Zika, scientists say.
"The European Union is a hot spot for the emergence of
communicable diseases, and is highly connected to other
hotspots," said Jan Semenza, who heads scientific assessment for
the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC),
based in Sweden.
With 590 million people arriving at European Union airports
in 2015 – one of the busiest airspaces in the world – and
changing climatic conditions in many parts of Europe making it
easier for arriving diseases to survive and spread, the threat
of one becoming established is growing, Semenza said.
Today 61 percent of public health outbreak threats tracked
in Europe are driven by globalisation – including travel and
trade – and environmental change, he said during a discussion at
the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London this week.
What is particularly worrying is that only a few European
countries – including Britain and Spain – say they feel their
disease surveillance systems are up to the task of tracking the
new threats, he added.
"Most European surveillance systems said they can't handle
climate change," Semenza said.
PREDICTING OUTBREAKS
The ECDC, established in 2005 in the wake of concerns about
the spread of Asian flu and SARS (severe acute respiratory
syndrome), is getting better at tracking and predicting disease
outbreaks "that could overrun the system – catastrophic events,
things we can't cope with," the researcher said.
Scientists, for instance, have combined information on where
dengue mosquitoes could survive in Europe, and during which
months, with data on where and when passengers from
dengue-outbreak countries are arriving in Europe.
That has led to airports in Milan and Rome, for instance,
receiving alerts when the risk of dengue transmission is
highest, to help them step up surveillance of arrivals during
that period, Semenza said.
Scientists at the Swedish centre – the European counterpart
of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) –
also were able to predict outbreaks of West Nile fever in 2014,
with 87 percent accuracy, based on summer temperatures, the
location of wetlands and the migration paths of birds that can
host the disease, he said.
An outbreak of malaria in Greece in 2011 also was
effectively contained after health experts looked for other
areas like the outbreak region – with warm temperatures, low
elevation and irrigated fields – and created a map used to
target mosquito spraying campaigns, Semenza said.
The disease threat that now keeps him up at night, the
public health expert said, is Zika.
Warming conditions in Europe could make transmission of the
virus easier as mosquitoes spread, he said
A surge of Zika in Latin America has coincided with
thousands of cases of microcephaly – a severe birth defect
associated with small head size – in children born to women
exposed to the virus.
With the CDC estimating the cost of lifetime care for
children born with microcephaly at $1 million to $10 million
each, the disease is one Europe cannot afford to acquire,
Semenza said.
"Zika is the one that's so scary," he said.
