PARIS Dec 2 The switch from fossil fuels to
sustainable energies such as wind and solar is inevitable, and
the transition could happen within two decades depending on
decisions reached at the Paris climate summit, Tesla Motors
CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday.
Nearly 200 nations are meeting in the French capital for a
two-week United Nations climate conference aimed at reaching an
agreement to curb global warming caused by carbon emissions
which are partly caused by usage of fuels such as coal and oil.
Speaking to students at Paris Sorbonne university campus
about climate change, the chief executive of the electric
carmaker Tesla, said: "We are going to exit the fossil fuel era.
It is inevitable."
He added that it was no longer a question of if, but when,
and governments meeting in Paris could speed the process by
reaching an agreement that was not watered-down.
Negotiators from the countries have began working on a draft
text of the climate deal this week but many sticky issues are to
be resolved.
Musk said he had good feeling about the outcome of the Paris
negotiations and there has been some positive movements compared
with a previous summit in Copenhagen which ended in shambles
without an agreement.
He said among some decisions which could enable faster
switch to renewable energies include the removal of an estimated
$5.3 trillion in various forms of subsidies that go to the
fossil fuels sector globally.
Another measure was carbon pricing, he added.
"Right now we have an incentive structure that is designed
to slow it down (transition from fossil fuels)," Musk said.
"If countries decide to do a carbon tax or cap and trade,
and it is real and not watered-down and weak, I think we can see
a transition that is in the 15 to 20 years time frame as
supposed to 40 to 50 years time frame.
"By putting a price on carbon, we are fixing a pricing error
in the market," he added. "Any price will be better than the
close to zero we have right now," he added.
At the start of the summit on Monday, leaders of six
countries including France and Mexico, as well as the heads of
the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, urged other
nations and big corporations to put a price on carbon emissions.
