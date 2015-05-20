* Gazprom leads emissions, including use of products
By Alister Doyle
PARIS, May 20 Thirty-two energy companies led by
Russia's Gazprom account for almost a third of all
man-made greenhouse gas emissions if the burning of all the
coal, oil and gas they produce is taken into account, a study
said on Wednesday.
Total emissions linked to the companies rose 1.3 percent
from 2010-13, despite efforts for curbs, according to the report
by information provider Thomson Reuters and BSD Consulting, a
global sustainability consultancy.
Emissions from the use of a company's products are usually
excluded from corporate carbon accounts, based on emissions
during operations, because they are outside firms' control.
Including final use of fossil fuels, Gazprom was the single
biggest emitter, producing 1.26 billion tonnes of greenhouse
gases in 2013, roughly equivalent to Japan's annual emissions.
Coal India followed on 820 million tonnes, ahead
of Glencore, Petrochina, Rosneft,
Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil, it said. The
energy companies were picked from a list of 500 of the world's
biggest firms by capitalisation.
Overall, emissions by the 32 firms, including the final
burning of coal, gas and oil, accounted for 11.7 billion tonnes
of greenhouse gases, equivalent to 31 percent of the global
total in 2013, it said.
"The footprint is staggering ... the overall purpose of this
report is to create transparency" about sources of emissions,
co-author Tim Nixon, managing editor of sustainability at
Thomson Reuters, said by telephone.
"This is not a naming and shaming exercise," Nixon and
co-author John Moorhead, executive manager of BSD Consulting,
wrote in the report. "These are all companies that provide vital
energy services to the global economy."
"They are also the companies that can provide the leadership
for the next generation of low-carbon energy and or respond to
the leadership from competitors, regulators or consumers," they
wrote.
Businesses are meeting in Paris this week to try to chart
ways to respond to global warming before a summit in the French
capital in December that is due to agree a global deal to
restrict emissions of greenhouse gases.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle, editing by David Evans)