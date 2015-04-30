April 30 The Church of England said on Thursday
it has decided to blacklist coal and tar sands investments over
climate change concerns, the Financial Times reported.
The Church said it would sell 12 million sterling ($18.4
million) of its holdings in thermal coal and tar sands
companies, two of the most polluting fossil fuels, the newspaper
said.
The Church, which has an investment portfolio worth more
than 9 billion sterling ($13.8 billion), will no longer put its
money into any company that gets more than 10 percent of its
revenues from extracting coal burned for energy or oil from tar
sands, FT reported.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)