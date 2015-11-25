MELBOURNE Nov 25 Up to $2 trillion in petroleum
and coal projects will not be needed if the world takes action
to limit warming of the planet to 2 degrees Celsius, according
to a report released this week ahead of a global climate summit
in Paris.
The report adds to a string of studies warning investors
that measures to curb carbon emissions will hit earnings at
coal, oil and gas companies as the world shifts to cleaner
energy.
Europe's largest insurer, Allianz SE, this week
joined a growing number of institutional investors like
California's pension funds and Norway's sovereign wealth fund,
to sell off coal investments.
Analysing industry databases, environmental think tank
Carbon Tracker Initiative (CTI) found the three biggest losers
would be Mexico's Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX), with
$77 billion in unneeded projects, Royal Dutch Shell,
with nearly the same, and ExxonMobil with $73 billion in
potentially stranded projects.
Petroleum companies are worse off than coal companies as
their projects are typically much more expensive, it said.
Shell and ExxonMobil said they could not comment on the
report as they had not seen it, but both said the world will
need oil and gas to help meet growing energy demand.
"All of ExxonMobil's current hydrocarbon reserves will be
needed, along with substantial future industry investments,"
spokesman Alan Jeffers said.
Shell, critical of previous Carbon Tracker reports, said
investment is needed just to replace natural decline in existing
oil and gas fields. Pemex was not immediately available for
comment.
From the point of view of cutting carbon emissions, coal
producers are much more vulnerable as the carbon saved by not
developing their projects is much greater, Carbon Tracker said.
However, from an investor viewpoint, oil companies faced a
higher risk given the greater cost of their projects, said Mark
Fulton, a former investment banker who worked with CTI on the
research.
He pinpointed two "carbon basins" - oil sands in Canada and
the Galilee Basin in Australia, where two Indian conglomerates
are looking to dig mines - as regions whose assets will not be
needed.
In a separate report released on Monday, another non-profit
think tank, CDP, ranked Glencore Plc as the worst
prepared for a low carbon economy among 11 major listed miners,
based on measures including energy efficiency, resilience to
water shortages, exposure to coal and carbon price exposure.
Glencore said it was disappointed with the findings and said
its climate change scores from CDP had improved over a number of
years, beating the industry average in an earlier CDP report.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)