WASHINGTON Dec 16 The Obama administration as
soon as Wednesday will announce its plans for curbing methane
emissions from the oil and gas sector, which the United States
must do to meet its 2020 target for cutting greenhouse gas
emissions, people familiar with the issue said Tuesday.
The government reaffirmed that goal last week at U.N.
climate talks in Lima.
The Environmental Protection Agency said it would announce
its administration-wide methane strategy by the end of the fall.
Administrator Gina McCarthy hinted recently that the agency will
combine voluntary actions with some regulation, which would need
to be finalized by 2016.
People familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said the plans could come out as soon as Wednesday.
Methane emissions, the second largest source of greenhouse
gas emissions with 9 percent of output in 2012, are expected to
rise.
The EPA may seek to address them by imposing curbs on
methane leaking from oil and gas production, and by tightening
standards for emissions from landfill and agriculture.
Rick Duke, associate director for energy and climate at the
White House, said at United Nations climate talks in Lima last
week that curbing methane could help the United States meet its
target to cut greenhouse gas emissions 17 percent below 2005
levels by 2020 and 26-28 percent by 2025.
Environmental groups want the administration to target
methane directly from existing facilities rather than voluntary
guidelines.
"The administration needs the extra tonnes to be able to
make both of those international commitments," said Conrad
Schneider of the Clean Air Task Force. "It would be devastating
to them to announce they will not do that before the ink is dry
on the Lima agreement."
He called methane the "missing piece of the puzzle" of
President Barack Obama's Climate Action Plan, which relies on
executive actions to achieve emission cuts.
The centerpiece of the strategy is the Clean Power Plan,
which targets carbon emissions from existing power plants.
Researchers say this only gets the United States part of the way
to the 2020 target.
"The Clean Power Plan is a huge component of the Climate
Action Plan, but it's insufficient," said Kate Larsen, director
at researchers the Rhodium Group. "You really need to attack
each of the sectors to achieve enough reductions."
An October report by the group projected methane emissions
will grow 5 percent by 2020 without any efforts to curb them.
