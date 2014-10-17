(Removes superfluous `s' in headline.)
By Robert Muller
PRAGUE Oct 17 The Czech Republic is ready to
back the European Union's goal of cutting carbon emissions 40
percent by 2030, but it will not support making EU
renewable-power and energy-efficiency targets binding on the
national level, a government official said.
European Union leaders are poised to agree new, tougher
climate and energy targets for 2030 at an Oct. 23-24 summit. The
goals include cutting CO2 emissions 40 percent from 1990 levels,
according to an EU document seen by Reuters earlier this month.
They also target a 30 percent increase in energy savings
compared with projected consumption and getting 27 percent of
energy used from renewable sources.
"We can support the 40 percent reduction of emissions, given
it will be necessary to return to the debate after the Paris
summit next year," Tomas Prouza, the Czech government's state
secretary for EU affairs, said in an interview.
The United Nations will host a global climate change summit
in Paris in 2015. The Czechs had tried to get the
emissions-reduction target cut to 35 percent, with the
possibility for an increase later if there is a global
deal.
The European Commission outlined the targets in January.
Some businesses say they could put jobs at risks.
Poland - which burns coal to generate most of its power and
opposes increasing greenhouse-gas emission - reduction targets -
said this week it would veto the new targets if there are no
changes, calling the 40 percent goal "unacceptable".
Prouza said making the targets of renewable-power use and
energy savings binding on the national level is a "deal-breaker"
for the Czech Republic, echoing reservations from others.
The document seen by Reuters says the EU target on renewable
energy should be for the EU as a whole and the same applies to
the energy-efficiency goal as some nations quibble over upfront
costs in insulation and other technology.
"We want an explicit guarantee that those indicative,
pan-European targets will never split into national ones," he
said.
The Czech Republic plans to have a new state energy strategy
ready by the end of this year, setting its own goals regarding
sustainability and security. Nuclear power supplied around 44
percent of the country's domestic consumption in 2013. Half came
from brown, lignite coal.
"(Nuclear power) would be the logical option. Of course,
when we say that nuclear is the way, then we will have a very
complicated debate with the Commission, because it does not add
up economically at the moment," Prouza said.
Majority state-owned electricity producer CEZ
scrapped a multi-billion dollar tender to build new nuclear
plants in April because of low wholesale power prices and a
failure to get government price guarantees. It is now waiting on
the new state strategy before any further moves.
Prouza said a British plan could be a precedent - it
guarantees the price of power from its first new nuclear project
in decades at Hinkley Point and has won EU backing. CEZ's boss
has said the same.
"We hope that it is a precedent. On the other hand,
Commissioner (Guenther) Oettinger has been trying hard to
explain it is a mere exception," Prouza said.
