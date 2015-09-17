* Coal, climate big issues in Polish election campaign
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Sept 17 Looming parliamentary
elections in coal-dependent Poland will bedevil European Union
efforts on Friday to agree a strong position for a global deal
to tackle climate change.
EU environment ministers meet in Brussels on Friday to
finalise the bloc's negotiating position for a U.N. climate
summit in Paris starting at the end of November.
"We're going to have lots of trouble tomorrow (Friday). The
election is a problem," one EU diplomat said on condition of
anonymity.
Many EU nations are eager to retain the leading role the
bloc has taken in moving to lower carbon energy, but Poland,
whose economy relies on coal, says the cost of shifting from
fossil fuels will undermine EU competitiveness unless the rest
of the world is in step.
Warsaw has support from other east European nations,
diplomats said.
Parliamentary elections in Poland in October could see
victory for the right-wing Law and Justice Party (PiS), which
has campaigned on a promise to defend the nation's coal industry
and resist EU environment policy.
The major sticking points on Friday include the issue of
five-year reviews that would allow more ambitious pledges on
climate action coupled with wording there must be "no
backsliding" from promises already made.
Nations could also haggle over the setting of longer term
goals and demands for the Paris agreement to be "legally
binding", an issue that will also be fraught at U.N. talks.
"There is no doubt for us the Paris agreement must be
legally binding," Carole Dieschbourg, environment minister for
Luxembourg, current holder of the EU rotating presidency, told a
debate in Brussels on Thursday.
France, as the host of the Paris talks, is particularly keen
for an ambitious position on Friday.
The EU in March was the first major bloc to submit its
formal climate promise to the United Nations, with an
undertaking to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40
percent, versus 1990 levels, by 2030.
These national pledges, known as INDCs or Intended
Nationally Determined Contributions, will fall short of the
action needed, which is why many EU nations and the European
Commission are keen for regular reviews.
U.N. Executive Secretary Christiana Figueres said in
Brussels this week they would probably result in global warming
of around 3 degrees Celsius compared with pre-industrial times,
which is above the 2 degree limit scientists say is needed to
prevent the most damaging consequences in the form of droughts
and floods.
(Editing by Mark Potter)