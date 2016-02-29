* EU goals based on 2 degrees Celsius assumption
* EU member Poland opposed to deeper emissions cuts
* Campaigners say Paris Agreement should mean more ambition
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Feb 29 EU regulators will say this
week the European Union does not need a more ambitious
greenhouse gas target until the next decade, a text seen by
Reuters shows, even though the Paris climate deal stipulates
goals should be reviewed in 2018.
Such a decision would please member state Poland, whose
economy relies heavily on coal, but it would anger environment
campaigners, who see the Paris Agreement, agreed in December, as
an argument for the European Union to step up its efforts on
tackling climate change.
So far, the EU has agreed an outline target to cut emissions
by at least 40 percent by 2030 from 1990 levels and has embarked
on a difficult debate on how to share the task among its 28
member states.
A text prepared ahead of a meeting of EU environment
ministers in Brussels on Friday, which will debate the Paris
climate deal, says the existing target "is based on global
projections that are in line with the medium-term ambition of
the Paris Agreement".
It added that a first global stock-take in 2023 of emissions
reductions, as agreed in Paris, "is relevant for considering
progressively more ambitious action by all parties for the
period beyond 2030".
That global stock-take is expected to be preceded by a
special U.N. report in 2018 and governments in Paris agreed to
an initial review of their actions before the next decade to get
on track for net zero emissions in the second half of the
century.
Environmental campaigners in December hailed the Paris
Agreement as a clear step towards a far earlier agreement on
deeper emissions cuts, especially as the EU target was worded
"at least" on the understanding that if other countries backed a
global deal, Europe would do more.
EU policy has been calculated on the basis of a 2 degree
limit on global warming, which environmental activists and some
scientists say is not enough to prevent the worst effects.
The Paris Agreement said planet-warming needed to be capped
at well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and set
an aspirational goal of 1.5 degrees.
French President Francois Hollande said immediately after
the deal he engaged on behalf of France to revise the nation's
greenhouse gas goals by 2020 at the latest. However, Hollande's
presidential term ends in 2017.
EU Climate and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete was
already more circumspect, saying in December new European
targets would be the work of the next Commission that takes
office in 2019.
The current Commission had no immediate comment.
(Additional reporting by Alister Doyle in Oslo; Editing by
Susan Fenton)