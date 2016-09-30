* Polish objections cast doubt on speedy ratification
* Shortcut would allow European Union to ratify next week
* Rare political victory sought amid Brexit, migration rows
By Alissa de Carbonnel
BRUSSELS, Sept 30 European Union states aimed on
Friday to agree a shortcut to ratify the Paris climate deal next
week, keen for a rare political breakthrough at a time of
discord over migration and Britain's vote to leave the bloc.
Faced with the embarrassing prospect of being left out when
the pact to curb global warming that it had championed takes
effect, EU leaders hatched a plan to bypass lengthy
ratifications by each of the 28 member states when they held a
summit this month in Bratislava.
When France raised doubts over an individual ratification
process so sluggish that the head of the EU executive described
it as "ridiculous", it was agreed "that the EU cannot just talk,
but also has to deliver on its promises", a bloc official said.
"We need a win... We need some good news," an EU diplomat
said.
With Poland seeking concessions for its coal-fired economy
ahead of Friday's special gathering, EU environment ministers
were seeking to smooth disputes over breaking with normal
procedure and locking jointly into the Paris accord.
"There is one member state that will not make the discussion
easy," Spain's Isabel Garcia Tejerina said, alluding to Poland.
Germany drew a red line over Poland's demands. "We cannot
start horse-trading over the different national ideas on climate
policy," Environment Minister Jochen Flasbarth said.
When EU regulators unveiled plans in July for spreading the
burden of the bloc's climate goal of reducing greenhouse gas
emissions by 2030 to at least 40 percent below 1990 levels,
Poland objected to its target.
If ministers can seal a fast track for the EU, the world's
No. 3 emitter, it would tip into force an accord to keep planet
temperature rises "well below" 2 degrees Celsius, less than a
year after it was reached by delegates from nearly 200 nations
and before the next U.N. climate talks round in November.
"It's about keeping our international leadership role in
fighting climate change. We can't fall to the back of the pack,"
Austria's minister, Andrae Rupprechter, said. "It is paramount
for the European Union to remain credible."
Cementing the Paris accord before the U.S. presidential
elections on Nov. 8 would also make it harder to unravel if
Republican Donald Trump, who has opposed it, wins that vote.
To take effect, it needs ratification by 55 countries that
account for 55 percent of global emissions. So far, 61 nations
representing 47.8 percent of emissions have ratified, led by
China and the United States. India is set to ratify on Sunday.
So far, Germany, Hungary, France, Austria and Slovakia have
individually ratified the Paris pact within the EU, accounting
for some 12 percent of global emissions.
(Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski in Brussels and
Alister Doyle in Oslo; editing by Mark Heinrich)