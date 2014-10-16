WARSAW Oct 16 Poland will veto the European Union executive's proposal for tougher targets on reducing greenhouse gas emissions at a summit this month unless the proposals are changed, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski said on Thursday.

Poland relies on burning coal for most of its electricity generation and has opposed increasing greenhouse gas emission reduction targets in the past.

"If it is the initial (EU) proposal in its current shape, then Poland will have no choice and will have to veto it," Piechocinski told Trojka public radio.

The European Commission is proposing a 40-percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared with 1990 levels. That proposal that will be debated by EU heads of government on Oct. 23-24 at a summit in Brussels.

The Commission is also seeking a 30 percent increase in energy savings compared with projected consumption and a goal to get 27 percent of energy used from renewable sources.

"The European Commission should not weaken the European economy, which is already undergoing a deep crisis," Piechocinski said. "The 40-percent option, which destroys half of European industry, is unacceptable." (Reporting by Marcin Goettig, editing by William Hardy)