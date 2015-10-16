* EU climate chief wants no backsliding on emissions goals
* Sees gap between current proposals and what is needed
* Calls for assessments of progress every five years
By Benet Koleka
TIRANA, Oct 16 The European Union will push for
an U.N. deal to cap global warming that spans the century and
for checks on progress every five years, Europe's climate chief
said on Friday.
Climate and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said any
deal reached at talks in Paris starting next month must also
have an element of "dynamic increase of ambition over time" to
cut emissions further.
"First we want a binding agreement, but we want a deal which
is valid for the whole century," said Arias Canete, in Tirana to
discuss energy isues with officials of Balkan and Black Sea
states.
"We do not want the Paris agreement with commitments ending
in 2030 because the Paris agreement cannot be an agreement that
starts in 2020 or 2021 and finishes in 2030, like the Kyoto
Protocol, which finishes in 2020."
There is a gap between what will be put on the table at
talks in Paris in November 30 and what is needed to fight global
warming, Arias Canete said, referring to pledges by 150 states
accounting for 90 percent of global emissions.
Those pledges would lead to an increase in the earth's
temperature of three degrees above pre-industrial times, one
more than the two-degree limit the EU wants cemented into any
Paris deal and which scientists say can prevent the most
devastating consequences of global warming.
While the EU and developing nations are among those urging
an internationally-binding text, others, such as the United
States, want only national enforcement.
The last attempt to reach a global climate deal was at the
failed Copenhagen summit in 2009.
AMBITION
"If it is just an agreement which finishes in 2030, (and)
lacks ambition, it does not solve the problem of the actual gap
that we have already seen when we have analysed the INDCs of 150
countries," Arias Canete told Reuters in an interview.
INDCs are the "individual nationally determined
contributions" of greenhouse gas emissions cuts by 150 countries
responsible for 90 percent of global emissions.
The EU was the first major economy to deliver its emissions
pledge in March. It promised to cut emissions by at least 40
percent by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.
Arias Canete said the EU was keen to assess every five years
whether "we are in two degrees, 2.75 degrees, or 2.5 degrees"
and establish a benchmarking exercise for 2050.
"And those things must be in the operational core part of
the agreement, not otherwise. If we have an agreement of that
nature, it will be valid, it will be an instrument and then
we'll have to refine it over time," he said.
"If we just say these are the INDCs on the table and in 2030
we convey another conference to say what we are going to do, it
is not valid," he added.
"There is goodwill to achieve an agreement. How ambitious?
We are on the ambitious side, other people are not so ambitious
so we have to negotiate."
(Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Andrew Roche)