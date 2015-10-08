BARCELONA, Oct 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As finance
ministers from 20 developing states agreed on Thursday to work
on boosting funding for climate action, officials and experts
called for more finance to protect the world's poor from the
effects of global warming.
Meeting for the first time in Lima, Peru, ministers from the
Vulnerable Twenty (V20) group of countries - spanning Africa,
Latin America and Asia-Pacific - said they expected rich
governments to fulfill a pledge to mobilise $100 billion
annually by 2020 from a range of sources, to help developing
nations tackle global warming.
A study issued on Wednesday by the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Climate Policy
Initiative showed donors are almost two-thirds of the way
towards that goal, fixed in 2009, having spurred $61.8 billion
in public and private climate finance in 2014.
"The world needs stronger voices from developing countries
to draw more attention to their great needs for investment in
fighting the impacts from climate change," World Bank Group
President Jim Yong Kim said in a statement on the V20 meeting.
"This new group of 20 countries, led by the Philippines,
will play an important role in pushing for greater investment in
climate resiliency and low-carbon growth at home and
internationally."
Aid experts said this week's climate funding estimates
highlighted a lack of money to help poor communities cope with
worsening extreme weather and rising seas as the planet warms.
Just 16 percent of $114 billion in climate finance for
developing nations over 2013 and 2014 was allocated purely for
adaptation measures, with 7 percent more going to projects that
support both adaptation and mitigation efforts to cut emissions.
An alliance of small island states and a group of 112 civil
society organisations noted that only donor countries had been
involved in deciding what should count towards the $100 billion.
Other experts said some development aid that was not tightly
targeted at climate change adaptation had been included.
On Thursday, the V20 ministers called for "a rapid
acceleration of progress" towards an equal balance of resources
spent on adaptation and mitigation.
"In the absence of an effective global response, annual
economic losses due to climate change are projected to exceed
$400 billion by 2030 for the V20, with impacts far surpassing
our local or regional capabilities," said Philippines Finance
Minister Cesar Purisima.
A senior U.S. administration official said this week that
Washington recognised the importance of doing more to support
adaptation and had been making policy changes to speed that up.
The fledgling Green Climate Fund, a global financing vehicle
set up under U.N. climate talks, was aiming to spend half its
resources on adaptation as it ramps up, the official noted.
"That will help drive public and private sectors to more
focus on adaptation. There is reason to believe that number will
go up," the official said.
MILLIONS EXPOSED
OECD officials emphasised that their new estimate of the
amount of private money mobilised by public investment was
partial and preliminary, and the level of private financing for
adaptation could be higher than they had identified.
But Tim Gore, head of climate change and food policy with
Oxfam International, said although it was good business for
companies to protect supply chains and staff from climate
threats, they had little incentive to invest in helping the
poorest cope, underlining the urgent need for more public money.
Oxfam is calling for a new global deal to curb climate
change - due to be agreed in Paris in December and take effect
from 2020 - to include a firm commitment on financing for
adaptation.
The text of a new, slimmed-down draft agreement released
this week says only that countries should "strive to balance"
support for adaptation and mitigation.
"We have to have a specific agreement in Paris that gets
money to the poorest countries to adapt to climate change," Gore
said.
On Thursday, the V20 countries - representing close to 700
million people - also vowed to make their own efforts to
increase resources for tackling climate change.
They agreed to establish a sovereign climate risk pooling
mechanism that would enable their economies to recover better
from climate-linked disasters by increasing access to affordable
insurance and encouraging adaptation measures.
They also backed the creation of an international financial
transaction tax to raise extra cash to fight climate change.
"Financial constraints put up serious barriers for climate
action and expose millions to disaster and hardship," said Helen
Clark, administrator of the U.N. Development Programme.
"We believe the V20's vision to deploy innovation in
finance, based on shared experiences, has great potential to
knock down such barriers."
