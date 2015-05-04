OSLO May 4 Fjords from Alaska to Norway soak up
potentially damaging carbon from the atmosphere, making the
steep-sided inlets an overlooked natural ally in offsetting
man-made climate change, a study showed on Monday.
Fjords cover only 0.1 percent of the world's ocean surface
but account for 11 percent of the organic carbon in plants,
soils and rocks that gets buried in marine sediments every year
after being washed off the land by rivers, it said.
The cliff-sided inlets, carved out by glaciers in successive
ice ages, rank "as one of the ocean's major hotspots for organic
carbon burial, based on mass of carbon buried per unit area," a
U.S.-led team of scientists wrote in the journal Nature
Geoscience.
The findings add to knowledge about how carbon, a vital
building block for life on Earth, cycles through nature and
could help to combat man-made climate change. In its airborne
form, carbon dioxide is the main man-made greenhouse gas blamed
for stoking global warming.
Fjords are especially good at storing carbon because they
are deep, receive heavy flows of carbon-rich water from rivers,
and have calm, oxygen-starved waters in which carbon quickly
sinks without bacteria breaking it down.
Worldwide, fjords absorb an estimated 18 million tonnes of
carbon a year, according to the study that looked at fjords
around the world in Nordic nations, Greenland, Canada, Alaska,
Chile, New Zealand and Antarctica.
"Fjords have largely been ignored" as places where large
amounts of carbon are stored, according to the scientists led by
Richard Smith at Global Aquatic Research LLC in New York state.
Plants soak up carbon dioxide from the air and use it to
build roots, stems, trunks and leaves. When they die, the carbon
either gets buried in soils, washed into rivers or released back
to the atmosphere as vegetation rots or burns.
Understanding the role of nature in absorbing carbon is
vital to predict the impact of man-made greenhouse gases,
released by burning fossil fuels in power plants, cars, homes
and factories.
"Despite being small, fjords are mighty," in soaking up
carbon, Richard Keil of the University of Washington, who was
not involved in the study, wrote in a commentary in Nature
Geoscience.
"Despite decades of effort, we still lack a full
understanding of organic carbon burial," he wrote.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Tom Heneghan)