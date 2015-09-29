* Congo basin is second largest forest after Amazon
* Norway to give up to $47 million a year
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Sept 30 Six African nations have agreed
with donors on a plan to protect the tropical forests of the
Congo basin, the second biggest in the world after the Amazon's,
to help ease poverty and combat climate change.
Norway, the first donor to announce a pledge for the
project, said it would give up to 400 million crowns ($47
million) annually from 2016-20, from funds it had previously
earmarked for tropical forests.
"Addressing issues concerning unsustainable agriculture,
wood energy use, forestry and infrastructure development will be
the main challenges," the U.N. Development Programme said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The project aims to slow illegal logging and burning of
forests that are vital to millions of people and home to
endangered animals such as gorillas and bonobos. It is part of
preparations for a U.N. summit on climate change in Paris in
December.
"We cannot succeed (in Paris) without large-scale action to
protect forests in the world," French Development Minister
Annick Girardin said. Trees soak up carbon dioxide from the air
as they grow and release it when they rot or burn.
The plan, called the Central African Forest Initiative and
agreed during U.N. talks in New York, covers Central African
Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Cameroon, Republic
of Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.
Donors are Germany, France, Britain, Norway and the European
Union. Brazil, the main nation in the Amazon basin, is an
advisor to the project, which also involves U.N. agencies and
the World Bank. Until now, the Congo region has not attracted
major funds to safeguard forests.
"DRC aims to generate two major impacts: emissions
reductions and co-benefits in terms of sustainable development
and poverty reduction," DRC Finance Minister Henri Yav Mulang
said in a statement.
Forests in the region cover about 2.0 million sq km (0.8
million sq miles) - about the size of Mexico - but are shrinking
by 5,600 sq km a year.
Conflicts have in recent years limited access to the
forests. But with more stable conditions, there is a risk that
forest clearance for farming could accelerate.
"The biggest potential threat to central African forests is
palm oil," Per Pharo, head of Norway's International Climate and
Forest Initiative, told Reuters.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; editing by Andrew Roche)