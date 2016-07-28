(Fixes garble in third paragraph)
By Sebastien Malo
NEW YORK, July 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - North
American forests will not fight climate change by absorbing
carbon dioxide at levels once hoped for because the trees may
not grow big enough, a study said on Wednesday.
The new research challenges previous studies that said trees
could grow larger due to higher temperatures brought on by
global warming, said the authors of the study published in the
journal Ecology Letters.
Typically, up to a third of carbon-dioxide emissions from
human activity, such as automobile driving or steel production,
is absorbed by forests, the study's authors said. Carbon dioxide
is the main greenhouse gas responsible for global warming.
But if temperatures get too high, tree growth is inhibited
and the absorption rate diminishes, said senior author Margaret
Evans, a professor at the University of Arizona in Tucson.
"There is a tipping point," she said. "A warmer climate
becomes a bad thing instead of a good thing."
Looking ahead at warmer temperatures likely in the coming
decades, trees in the U.S. southwest north to the Rocky
Mountains, Canada and Alaska could grow as much as 75 percent
slower than normal by 2075, the researchers said.
By 2075, the average temperature in North America could be
about 11 degrees Fahrenheit (6 degrees Celsius) higher than it
was in 1925, under a worst case scenario, the researchers said,
using data from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on
Climate Change.
Some increases in tree growth are still likely in the
Pacific Northwest, parts of Florida, the northeastern part of
Quebec in Canada and its maritime provinces, they said.
The researchers from U.S., Swiss and Polish institutions
combined climate projections with tree rings collected between
1900 and 1950 at nearly 1,500 sites.
Tree rings, the layers grown each year, provide a record of
how trees are affected by changes in temperature and rainfall
patterns, they said.
Similar research could be done on northern forests in Europe
and Asia, Evans said.
The study is the first to account for how trees respond to
climate change, lead author Noah Charney, a researcher at the
University of Arizona in Tucson, told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
