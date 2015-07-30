ROME, July 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The world's
forests are taking longer than expected to recover from
increasingly frequent droughts, meaning their ability to store
climate-changing carbon dioxide is smaller than previously
thought, Utah University researchers said on Thursday.
If forests are absorbing less carbon dioxide, then the
effects of climate change will be worse than past models had
predicted, the Utah study published in the journal Science said.
"This really matters because in the future droughts are
expected to increase in frequency and severity due to climate
change," William Anderegg, the study's lead author, said in a
statement.
"Some forests could be in a race to recover before the next
drought strikes."
The Utah study showed that trees took an average of two to
four years after the end of a drought to return to normal growth
rates and store greater amounts of carbon dioxide.
Trees grew nine percent more slowly than expected during the
first year of post-drought recovery, and five percent slower in
the second year, the scientists said.
Multiplied across the world's forests, and considering the
increasing frequency of droughts, these seemingly small figures
have a major impact on how much carbon dioxide stays in the
atmosphere.
Over a century, reduced carbon storage capacity in forests
in semi-arid regions results in an extra 1.6 million gigatonnes
of carbon dioxide - more than all energy-related CO2 emissions
produced annually in the United States - entering the
atmosphere, the study showed.
The scientists studied 1,300 forest sites worldwide using
data on severe droughts beginning in 1948.
In the western United States, for example, scientists
expect more frequent and more severe droughts due to climate
change, which will substantially reduce forests' ability to
remove carbon from the atmosphere, accelerating global warming.
"In most of our current models of ecosystems and climate,
drought effects on forests switch on and off like a light. When
drought conditions go away, the models assume a forest's
recovery is complete and close to immediate," Anderegg said.
"That's not how the real world works."
