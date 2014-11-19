Nov 19 Following are details of national pledges totalling $7.5 billion to the U.N.'s Green Climate Fund (GCF), meant to help developing nations cope with global warming. There is a donors' meeting in Berlin on Thursday. The United Nations has set an informal target of raising $10 billion for the fund, in an initial capitalisation lasting four years. Britain, Italy, Canada and Australia are among major donors yet to announce pledges. The GCF is meant to help developing nations curb their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a changing climate. The fund is a part of a broader U.N. deal, due to be agreed in Paris in late 2015, to limit rising temperatures. U.S. Climate Envoy Todd Stern, speaking to reporters in Brussels on Tuesday, indicated that he knew of more donations. "I think that we are pretty close, in terms of the pledges already announced, to $10 billion - it is $9 (billion) plus," he said. Following is an overview of known pledges to the GCF: Country Pledges (millions of dollars) United States 3000 Japan 1500 Germany 1000 France 1000 Sweden 540 The Netherlands 125 South Korea 100 Switzerland 100 Denmark 70 Norway 33 Mexico 10 Luxembourg 6.3 Czech Republic 5.5 Indonesia 0.25 TOTAL 7490.05 (Sources: Official GCF website, news.gcfund.org/pledges/, national pledges. Germany has said its pledge is "750 million euros, or about $1 billion". At current exchange rates 750 million euros is $940 million). (Reporting by Alister Doyle in Oslo, Barbara Lewis in Brussels, Madeline Chambers in Berlin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)