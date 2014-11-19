Nov 19 Following are details of national pledges
totalling $7.5 billion to the U.N.'s Green Climate Fund (GCF),
meant to help developing nations cope with global warming. There
is a donors' meeting in Berlin on Thursday.
The United Nations has set an informal target of raising $10
billion for the fund, in an initial capitalisation lasting four
years. Britain, Italy, Canada and Australia are among major
donors yet to announce pledges.
The GCF is meant to help developing nations curb their
greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a changing climate. The
fund is a part of a broader U.N. deal, due to be agreed in Paris
in late 2015, to limit rising temperatures.
U.S. Climate Envoy Todd Stern, speaking to reporters in
Brussels on Tuesday, indicated that he knew of more donations.
"I think that we are pretty close, in terms of the pledges
already announced, to $10 billion - it is $9 (billion) plus," he
said.
Following is an overview of known pledges to the GCF:
Country Pledges (millions of
dollars)
United States 3000
Japan 1500
Germany 1000
France 1000
Sweden 540
The Netherlands 125
South Korea 100
Switzerland 100
Denmark 70
Norway 33
Mexico 10
Luxembourg 6.3
Czech Republic 5.5
Indonesia 0.25
TOTAL 7490.05
(Sources: Official GCF website, news.gcfund.org/pledges/,
national pledges. Germany has said its pledge is "750 million
euros, or about $1 billion". At current exchange rates 750
million euros is $940 million).
