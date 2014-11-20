Nov 20 Following are details of national pledges totalling $9.3 billion to the U.N.'s Green Climate Fund (GCF), meant to help developing nations cope with global warming, following a donors' meeting in Berlin on Thursday. The United Nations has set an informal target of raising $10 billion for the fund this year, in an initial capitalisation lasting four years. The GCF is meant to help developing nations curb their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a changing climate. The fund is part of a broader U.N. deal, due to be agreed in Paris in late 2015, to limit rising temperatures. The GCF gave a total of $9.3 billion but did not give a full breakdown, and assumptions about long-term exchange rates affect the numbers. Germany, for instance, has said its pledge is "750 million euros, or about $1 billion" but at current exchange rates 750 million euros is $940 million. Following is an overview of known pledges to the GCF: Country Pledges (millions of dollars) United States 3000 Japan 1500 Britain 1100 Germany 1000 France 1000 Sweden 540 Italy 310 Norway 130 The Netherlands 125 South Korea 100 Finland 100 Switzerland 100 Denmark 70 Spain 16 Mexico 10 Luxembourg 6.3 Czech Republic 5.5 New Zealand 3.0 Panama 1.0 Monaco 0.3 Indonesia 0.25 Mongolia 0.05 TOTAL 9117 TOTAL GIVEN BY GCF 9300 (Sources: Official GCF website, news.gcfund.org/pledges/, Oxfam, national pledges) (Reporting by Alister Doyle in Oslo, Barbara Lewis in Brussels, Madeline Chambers in Berlin; Editing by Gareth Jones)