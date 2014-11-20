Nov 20 Following are details of national pledges
totalling $9.3 billion to the U.N.'s Green Climate Fund (GCF),
meant to help developing nations cope with global warming,
following a donors' meeting in Berlin on Thursday.
The United Nations has set an informal target of raising $10
billion for the fund this year, in an initial capitalisation
lasting four years.
The GCF is meant to help developing nations curb their
greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a changing climate. The
fund is part of a broader U.N. deal, due to be agreed in Paris
in late 2015, to limit rising temperatures.
The GCF gave a total of $9.3 billion but did not give a full
breakdown, and assumptions about long-term exchange rates affect
the numbers.
Germany, for instance, has said its pledge is "750 million
euros, or about $1 billion" but at current exchange rates 750
million euros is $940 million.
Following is an overview of known pledges to the GCF:
Country Pledges (millions of
dollars)
United States 3000
Japan 1500
Britain 1100
Germany 1000
France 1000
Sweden 540
Italy 310
Norway 130
The Netherlands 125
South Korea 100
Finland 100
Switzerland 100
Denmark 70
Spain 16
Mexico 10
Luxembourg 6.3
Czech Republic 5.5
New Zealand 3.0
Panama 1.0
Monaco 0.3
Indonesia 0.25
Mongolia 0.05
TOTAL 9117
TOTAL GIVEN BY GCF 9300
(Sources: Official GCF website, news.gcfund.org/pledges/,
Oxfam, national pledges)
(Reporting by Alister Doyle in Oslo, Barbara Lewis in Brussels,
Madeline Chambers in Berlin; Editing by Gareth Jones)