OSLO, June 5 A new United Nations fund set up to
help developing nations tackle climate change will take bigger
risks than many international lenders to promote innovative
green technologies, the head of the fund said on Friday.
Hela Cheikhrouhou, executive director of the Green Climate
Fund (GCF), told Reuters that donor pledges of $10.2 billion so
far were a good start but only a fraction of the sums needed to
curb greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to rising temperatures.
The fund will take risks to foster new technologies in
emerging nations, she said, likening it to a company in a
high-tech stock market index that has a lower credit rating than
a blue-chip firm.
"If you want a paradigm shift you cannot be among the blue
chips and be super conservative," she said by telephone from
Bonn, Germany, where almost 200 nations are working on a plan to
slow global warming due to be agreed in Paris in December.
The GCF board is likely to decide a lending profile for the
fund well below the top AAA rating of the World Bank if it were
to be judged by a credit rating agency like Standard & Poor's,
she said.
"The fund must be in our view the low end of investment
grade ... A project with high risk doesn't mean that it is a bad
project," she said, because the GCF's investments would be the
"first of a kind ... setting a trend".
The fund aims to identify a first set of perhaps five to 10
projects in developing nations before the Paris summit.
The GCF is intended to help, for instance, new solar or wind
power projects in developing nations or cleaner technologies to
curb greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of fossil fuels.
Cheikhrouhou urged the United States, Italy and Canada to
firm up initial pledges of cash made last year to the South
Korea-based fund. Other nations in the Group of Seven, whose
leaders will hold a summit in Germany on June 7-8, have already
signed formal deals with the fund.
"It's important that we don't feel the job is done," she
said of the initial pledges totalling $10.2 billion for four
years from 2015.
Estimates of total investment needs were about $450 billion
a year from 2020, split between $350 billion to curb greenhouse
gas emissions and $100 billion to adapt to changes such as more
frequent downpours and heat waves.
