TORONTO, Nov 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Rich nations
should take advantage of low oil prices to cut fossil fuel
subsidies and channel some of the savings into climate change
support for the world's poorest, the aid agency Oxfam said on
Friday.
Wealthy nations spend more than $450 billion a year on tax
breaks, subsidies and other support for the fossil fuel
industry, the charity reported ahead of a G20 summit in Antalya,
Turkey on Nov. 15-16.
Last year, by contrast, rich countries spent about $5
billion helping poor nations adapt to climate change, it said.
"Fossil fuel subsidies are irrational and inefficient: the
reason for them is political," Tim Gore, Oxfam's head of climate
change research, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"Low oil prices create a window for political consensus for
getting this (subsidy removal) done."
Crude oil prices have fallen by roughly half since August
2014 to less than $50 per barrel.
Now that motorists are paying less to drive their cars and
homeowners face lower heating bills, politicians should reduce
subsidies while oil is comparatively cheap to reduce the
potential burden on consumers, Gore said.
"There is no excuse for the richest countries to continue to
subsidize the fossil fuel industries, we are calling on them to
cut those and channel the money into (climate) adaptation," he
said.
Developing nations will need to spend about $150 billion
annually by 2030 adapting to the impacts of climate change,
according to the United Nations Environment Program.
Droughts, more intense storms and heatwaves are some of the
climate change-related problems hitting poor nations with
particular ferocity.
Money channelled into climate adaptation rather than fossil
fuel subsidies should be spent improving early warning systems
for extreme weather, helping poor farmers buy weather-indexed
crop insurance, and researching seeds that can better cope with
droughts, Gore said.
The United States spent $400 million on climate change
adaptation grants for poor countries last year - and $20.5
billion on direct subsidies to fossil fuel producers, Oxfam
said.
Australia's direct subsidies to fossil fuel producers were
$5 billion - 71 times more than it spent on climate change
adaptation for the world's poor, the report said.
The G20 biggest economies are meeting ahead of major climate
change talks in Paris starting on Nov. 30 where world leaders
will try to agree a new plan to combat global warming.
