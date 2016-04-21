LONDON, April 21 The amount of bonds issued to finance low-carbon projects could reach $70 billion this year, Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday, sharply raising its previous estimate after a flurry of issues in the first quarter.

China overtook the United States to become the biggest issuer of green bonds by country in the first quarter, raising a total of $7.9 billion, nearly half the world total, according to Moody's.

The proceeds from so-called green bonds help finance projects such as renewable energy, the energy-efficiency sector, green transport and wastewater treatment.

In February, Moody's said the issuance of green bonds could exceed $50 billion this year, up from $42.4 billion in 2015.

However, the volume issued in the first quarter of 2016 reached $16.9 billion, nearly three times the amount issued in the first quarter of last year, mainly driven by green bond issuance by Chinese financial institutions.

"Total green bond issuance now looks likely to exceed our initial projection of $50 billion in 2016 and could potentially reach $70 billion ... assuming volume is sustained throughout the rest of 2016," said Henry Shilling, a senior vice president at Moody's.

China is encouraging financial institutions and firms to issue green bonds as part of measures to widen financing channels for environmentally friendly projects

Last year, Beijing published rules on issuing green bonds in an effort to develop a market in China.