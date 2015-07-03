LONDON July 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As Germany and
Spain sweated and London sweltered through its hottest July day
on record this week, scientists said it is "virtually certain"
that climate change is increasing the likelihood of such heat
waves in Europe.
In real-time data analysis released on Friday, a team of
international climate scientists from universities,
meteorological services and research organisations said the kind
of heat waves hitting Europe this week - defined as three-day
periods of excessive heat - are becoming much more frequent in
the region.
In De Bilt in the Netherlands, for example, a heat wave like
the one forecast for the next few days would have been a roughly
1-in-30-years event in the 1900s, according to the scientists.
It is now likely to happen every three and a half years, they
said.
In Mannheim, Germany, a heat wave like that of the last few
days would have been a once-in-a-century event in the 1900s, but
is now likely to happen about every 15 years, they said.
London also saw its hottest recorded July day on Wednesday,
with temperatures at Heathrow Airport hitting 36.7 Celsius, the
scientists noted.
As heat waves grow more frequent, "it does resonate with a
much wider audience that this is connected to climate change and
we're facing a new normal", said Maarten van Aalst, director of
the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre.
The heat wave analysis, which looked at five European
cities, is part of a World Weather Attribution programme led by
Climate Central, a U.S.-based science journalism organisation,
and supported by scientists from organisations around the world,
including Oxford University, the University of Melbourne, the
Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute and van Aalst's
Climate Centre.
The programme aims to use climate and weather data,
forecasting and climate models to show how changing weather
patterns are linked to climate change.
It hopes to help cities and countries better understand and
prepare for more extreme weather like this week's scorching days
in Europe.
'CALL YOUR GRANDMOTHER'
The Netherlands Central Bureau of Statistics has predicted
that on average 200 more people will die in that country each
week during a heat wave, a 10 percent rise in deaths.
Deaths among the isolated elderly are a particular problem,
and accounted for a big share of the estimated 70,000 additional
people who died in France and other European nations during a
2003 heat wave.
At that time, "people were really caught unawares by the
combination of rising risk and changing structure of society",
van Aalst said.
Traditionally, extended families have looked after the
elderly in places like France, he said. But social changes now
mean many more older people live alone in cities, with no one to
ensure they do basic things like drink enough water in the heat.
Cities facing heat waves are having to adjust the way they
deal with the threat, including through simple measures such as
sending out social media messages urging people to "give a call
to your grandmother", van Aalst said.
In the Netherlands, television weather presenters now remind
viewers when the country's "heat wave plan" - put together after
a 2006 heat wave there - has been activated, and give them tips
on how to stay cool, he said.
Across Europe, "there's been a massive investment in such
plans", he said, alongside a range of efforts to deal with more
frequent heat waves, such as adding green spaces in cities.
(Reporting by Laurie Goering, Editing by Megan Rowling; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, which covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
corruption, climate change. Visit www.trust.org)