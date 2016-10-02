By Aditya Kalra
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Oct 2 India, the world's third
largest emitter of greenhouse gases, formally joined the Paris
agreement on tackling climate change on Sunday, taking the
global pact a step nearer its enactment.
"India has deposited its instrument of ratification of the
Paris Agreement with the United Nations," the U.N. said in a
statement on Sunday.
The deal, agreed by nearly 200 countries in Paris last
December, aims to slash greenhouse gas emissions by shifting
away from fossil fuels to limit global warming to "well below"
two degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial times.
But it needs to be formally ratified by countries
representing at least 55 percent of global carbon dioxide
emissions.
Next week the European Union is expected to complete the
joint ratification of the climate pact by its 28 member states,
which will be a major milestone as it would take approvals past
the 55 percent mark and put the deal into effect ahead of the
next round of climate talks in November, in Morocco.
The Paris agreement received a boost last month after the
United States and China, the world's two biggest emitters,
submitted their approvals to the United Nations.
Concerns about the participation of the United States loom
over the deal but cementing the accord before the U.S.
presidential election on Nov. 8 would make it harder to
challenge if Republican Donald Trump, who has opposed it, beats
Democrat Hillary Clinton, a strong supporter.
India had called for more work on the agreement ahead of its
ratification on Sunday, with its environment ministry saying
the Paris agreement laid a "broad framework" but detailed
guidelines and rules were needed for it to become operational.
The ministry also criticised developed countries, saying
their populations "live extravagant lifestyles with a high
carbon footprint".
It said it was "very crucial" to advance key issues,
including those related to finance and technology transfer, at
the meeting in Marrakech next month, where India also plans to
urge developed countries to do more.
"At Morocco India will insist on a concrete roadmap from
developed countries," the ministry said.
(Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici, Michelle Nichols;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)