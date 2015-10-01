UPDATE 1-Traders clear Europe's tanks by shipping more gasoline to U.S.
* Genscape stock figures: http://reut.rs/2nHd0KS (Adds graphic)
LONDON Oct 1 Insurers have called for urgent action to address climate change following a report this week from the UK regulator highlighting the risks which climate change poses to the insurance industry.
Fifteen senior insurance executives wrote an open letter to Bank of England governor Mark Carney on Thursday saying they welcomed the Prudential Regulation Authority's (PRA) report.
"The insurance leaders are also calling for the PRA's report to lead to more urgent collective action to reduce the risks of climate change impacting society, and ultimately the insurance industry," they said in a statement.
The executives included Lloyd's of London Chief Executive Inga Beale and RSA CEO Stephen Hester.
Carney said in a speech at Lloyd's this week that increasing levels of physical risk from climate change could present significant challenges to general insurers. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Steve Slater)
* Genscape stock figures: http://reut.rs/2nHd0KS (Adds graphic)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 A sophisticated hacking group that pursues Chinese government interests broke into the website of a private U.S. trade group ahead of Thursday's summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to researchers.
LONDON, April 6 Ryanair will start offering connecting flights later this month, a senior executive said on Thursday, marking a break from its traditional point-to-point model as it looks to appeal to a broader spread of customers.