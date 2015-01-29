WASHINGTON Jan 29 In a rare move, oil major
Shell on Thursday backed a resolution proposed by activist
investors to force the company to recognize climate change risks
by improving its transparency.
Shell's executive vice president of investor relations JJ
Traynor said the company would urge shareholders to vote for the
resolution at the annual general meeting in May.
The announcement coincided with Shell saying Thursday that
it would cut $15 billion in spending but continue to drill in
Alaska's Arctic.
The resolution was filed by the Aiming for A coalition of UK
investors representing close to £200 billion ($300 billion) in
assets and calls on Shell to disclose additional information in
five areas related to climate change in its annual reporting
from 2016.
The group said in the resolution it was concerned about the
"longer term success of the company, given the recognized risks
and opportunities associated with climate change."
The resolution requests more information on the company's
operational emissions management, the resilience of its assets
to climate change, low-carbon energy research and development
and investment strategies, relevant key performance indicators
and its public policy positions on climate change.
Shell said the company will provide the additional
disclosures in its next annual report.
With global oil prices falling around 60 percent since June,
public interest and shareholder groups have been warning energy
firms about the financial and climate risks of investment in
carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects.
ConocoPhillips, which previously announced plans to cut 2015
spending by 20 percent in December, announced Thursday it would
slash a further $2 billion in spending. South Africa's Sasol
also announced it would shelve an $11 billion gulf coast
gas-to-liquid plant.
Andrew Logan, an analyst at sustainability-focused investor
group Ceres, said such moves by a company to recommend an
activist group's resolution is rare and reflects the pressure
placed on Shell to address climate change.
Logan said, however, that Shell is likely to face more
investor scrutiny because of its decision to move ahead on
drilling in Alaska's Arctic.
"Investors will be watching closely to see how the company
explains that decision in light of the concerns raised in the
shareholder proposal that Shell itself now says it supports,"
Logan said.
Barrister Elspeth Owens of shareholder group ClientEarth,
which assisted with the filing of the resolution, said the Shell
decision "throws down the gauntlet for BP," which received the
same resolution by Aiming for A earlier in January.
£1 =$1.50
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Grant McCool)