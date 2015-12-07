PARIS Dec 7 Momentum among institutional
investors to divest from carbon-intensive companies is picking
up, making them potential "game changers" in curbing emissions,
the head of a Swedish state pension fund said on Monday.
"Institutional investors as the universal owners of
corporations, and as the largest pool of capital, are entering
the game," said Mats Andersson, the chief executive officer of
the SEK 276 billion ($32.38 billion) Swedish national government
pension fund AP4. Another fund, AP2, said last week it had
divested from coal-fired power utilities.
Such investors "have also started to rid their large core
and mainstream investment portfolios of the risks linked to
climate change and, in particular, the risks associated with the
transition to low carbon economy," he told a business forum on
the sidelines of a United Nations climate summit in Paris.
($1 = 8.5232 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Bate Felix)