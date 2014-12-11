TOKYO Dec 11 Once at the forefront of the fight
again global warming, Japan is now facing calls from other big
economies such as China to set fresh emissions targets as Tokyo
increases its use of dirty coal energy to replace nuclear.
Japan is the world's fifth-biggest emitter of CO2, but has
watered down emissions targets due to the shutdown of its
nuclear plants after the 2011 Fukushima disaster, with utilities
burning a record amount of coal for power generation
China and the United States, the world's biggest economies
and polluters, as well as the European Union, have committed to
new targets in the last few months. Japan now finds itself
alongside India and Russia, the world's third- and
fourth-biggest polluters, by not yet declaring goals.
Officials at Japan's industry and environment ministries
denied any backsliding on climate policies and said by phone a
joint committee was discussing new emission cut goals and aimed
to come up with proposals as soon as possible.
But analysts say Japan's room for manoeuvre is limited after
Tokyo eased rules for coal plants amid plans to raise coal-fired
capacity by nearly 40 percent.
"We expect Japan would certainly come up with an ambitious
target for the post-2020 period. That is not just China's
expectation I think it is the expectation of the world," said
China's delegation leader Su Wei at climate talks taking place
in Lima ahead of a 2015 U.N. summit in Paris (COP21).
Japanese delegates in Lima also said the government aimed to
have targets as quickly as possible but gave no timeline.
China, the European Union and environmentalists criticized
Japan last year after it threw out a plan to cut emissions by 25
percent from 1990 levels and diplomatic sources say they are
alarmed about its shift towards coal.
Japan was a leading proponent behind the 1997 Kyoto Protocol
that committed countries to binding emissions reduction targets
and pushed for it to be named after its former imperial capital.
"Japan cannot excuse itself in Paris COP21 by saying 'sorry
we don't have nuclear power so we can't reduce CO2 emissions',"
said Nobuo Tanaka, an adviser at the government-affiliated
Institute of Energy Economics, Japan.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who called an election for Dec.
14, wants to restart reactors but is facing strong public
opposition from voters wary of nuclear power after Fukushima.
RECORD JAPAN EMISSIONS
The Paris U.N. summit in 2015 aims to finalise an agreement
as part of long-term efforts to limit average temperature rises
to 2 degrees (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.
Countries are meant to announce plans for emissions
reductions after 2020 by an informal deadline of March 31, 2015.
In November, China and the United States pledged to set new
limits on carbon emissions from 2025.
Carbon emissions in Japan rose 1.6 percent in the year
through March to a record.
Encouraged by eased environmental rules, companies are
planning to install about 14.8 gigawatt of coal-fired capacity,
an increase of 37 percent, in coming years.
Japan's appetite for cheap coal, to counter a soaring oil
and gas bill after the nuclear shutdown, saw it import a record
109 million tonnes of coal in 2013.
Two nuclear reactors have cleared basic safety standards and
may restart next year. But analysts and environmentalists say
even with these utilities will not cut coal, which supplies
about a third of power.
"Japan is losing a golden opportunity to reduce emissions by
turning to coal to deal with nuclear power stoppages instead of
building on its forte, energy savings, and developing modern
ways of efficiency and conservation," said Aileen Mioko Smith,
Executive Director, Green Action.
(With additional reporting by Alister Doyle in LIMA; Editing by
