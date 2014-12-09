OTTAWA Dec 9 Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper signaled on Tuesday that the country would not impose regulations on the oil and gas industry to reduce greenhouse gases without simultaneous action on the part of the United States, given the steep fall in oil prices.

"We want to see oil and gas regulations on a continental basis given the integrated nature of this industry," Harper told Parliament. "With the current conditions in the oil and gas sector, this government will not consider unilateral regulation."

The environment ministry said on Monday Canada had no chance of meeting its 2020 target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions unless it took further steps. Harper also reiterated on Tuesday his opposition to a carbon tax. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Diane Craft)