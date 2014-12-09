REFILE-King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia -agency
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
OTTAWA Dec 9 Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper signaled on Tuesday that the country would not impose regulations on the oil and gas industry to reduce greenhouse gases without simultaneous action on the part of the United States, given the steep fall in oil prices.
"We want to see oil and gas regulations on a continental basis given the integrated nature of this industry," Harper told Parliament. "With the current conditions in the oil and gas sector, this government will not consider unilateral regulation."
The environment ministry said on Monday Canada had no chance of meeting its 2020 target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions unless it took further steps. Harper also reiterated on Tuesday his opposition to a carbon tax. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Diane Craft)
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
DUBAI, March 18 At least 40 Somali refugees were killed off the coast of Yemen late on Thursday when a helicopter attacked the boat they were travelling in, the United Nations refugee agency said.
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.