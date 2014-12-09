REFILE-King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia -agency
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
LIMA Dec 9 The Climate Investment Funds (CIF), an institution that finances programs to cut greenhouse gas emissions, has received an injection of $765 million that increased CIF's total pledges to $8.3 billion, according to Mafalda Duarte, who manages the funds.
The CIF, which gets its money from development banks and 14 donor countries, maintains five financing lines to 63 middle income and developing countries.
The fresh money will help CIF expand to new countries and bridge gaps on financing on some of its current programs, Duarte wrote in a note on the institution's website on Monday while attending United Nations climate talks in Lima, Peru.
The Clean Technology Fund is the largest of the CIF's financing programs, with $3.9 billion approved so far to implement 70 renewable energy projects.
The CIF also invests in adaptation to climate change and in programs to avoid deforestation.
Financing the transition to less pollutant economies is one of the major tasks for negotiators in the talks and an issue that divides rich and poor countries.
Although the total pledges to the CIF and also to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) are close to $10 billion each, experts say that much more is needed to prepare least developed countries for a transition to less carbon-intensive societies. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
DUBAI, March 18 At least 40 Somali refugees were killed off the coast of Yemen late on Thursday when a helicopter attacked the boat they were travelling in, the United Nations refugee agency said.
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.