LIMA Dec 2 Destruction of the Peruvian Amazon
is rising after expanding over more than 145,000 hectares (560
square miles) last year - an 80 percent jump from the start of
the century, the government said on Tuesday.
Forest is mainly being cleared for farming, said Gustavo
Suarez de Freitas, an official in the environment ministry.
Peru lost an average 113,000 hectares of forest per year
since 2001, when 80,000 hectares were destroyed, he added,
citing satellite data.
"The trend is that deforestation is increasing," Suarez de
Freitas told reporters at U.N. climate change talks held in Lima
this month.
Peru controls about 13 percent of the carbon-rich Amazon.
Its deforestation levels are low compared with neighboring
Brazil, where 3,360 square miles of rainforest disappeared last
year.
But forest loss in Peru will likely continue to expand
through 2017, according to preliminary data from the agriculture
ministry.
"The country must make a strong push to tackle growing
deforestation," Suarez de Freitas said. "We have to be very
careful about deciding what we will accept for forest loss."
Illegal logging is rampant in Peru. In September, four
indigenous leaders opposed to logging on their ancestral lands
were murdered - triggering criticism of scant policing in remote
jungle areas.
The government of President Ollanta Humala is developing new
policies to tackle deforestation that will be ready mid-2015,
said Suarez de Freitas.
One measure will aim to preserve 633,000 hectares of forest
for 68 native communities.
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)