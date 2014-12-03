* Greenhouse pledges at Paris summit won't be
enough-Figueres
* Paris deal seen part of long haul towards tougher cuts
By Alister Doyle
LIMA, Dec 3 Government pledges due in 2015 to
cut rising world greenhouse gases will be too weak to avert the
worst of global warming and merely be part of a long haul to
agree far tougher curbs, the United Nations said on Wednesday.
Christiana Figueres, head of the U.N. Climate Change
Secretariat, told Reuters TV at 190-nation talks in Lima on
limiting warming that it was unrealistic to expect a miracle
solution at a U.N. summit in Paris in a year's time.
Governments agreed in 2010 to a long-term goal of limiting
global warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above
pre-industrial times to avert the worst of heatwaves, floods,
desertificiation and rising sea levels.
"We already know, because we have a pretty good sense of
what countries will be able to do in the short run, that the sum
total of efforts (in Paris) will not be able to put us on the
path for two degrees," she said.
"We are not going to get there with the Paris agreement ...
We will get there over time," she said during the Dec. 1-12
climate negotiations in Lima to prepare the Paris deal.
The mood at the Lima U.N. talks is far from the run-up to
the Copenhagen summit in 2009, when governments tried and failed
to agree a U.N. climate deal. At that time, many nations hoped
for a sweeping new treaty.
Figueres said hopes this time are lower. "It is not about
knocking people over the head and saying 'now we have to
miraculously solve climate change'," she said.
This time, she predicted a deal was achievable, partly
because the top emitters - China, the United States and the
European Union - have already set goals to limit emissions
beyond 2020.
In Paris, the focus would be on finding ways to toughen the
initial pledges with regular reviews in future years. "The sense
of urgency is there," she said.
Tthe long-term goal is to reduce greenhouse gases to zero by
2100, a target she says will require leaving three-quarters of
fossil fuels in the ground. "We just can't afford to burn them,"
she said.
In what Figueres called bad news, the U.N. weather agency
said on Wednesday that 2014 is on track to be the warmest year
on record, or among the very warmest.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Alan Crosby)