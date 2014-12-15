LIMA Dec 15 A Paris summit in 2015 will face a
tougher task to agree a U.N. deal to slow climate change after
the hopes of many that cooperation between Washington and
Beijing would be a magic key to end global gridlock dissolved in
chaotic preparatory talks in Lima.
At best, Paris may be a chance to reform a sprawling system
of annual U.N. talks - more than 11,000 delegates attended the
two-week talks in a tent city in Lima - and find ways to boost
long-term action to stem rising greenhouse gas emissions.
After a frantic conclusion two days into overtime on Sunday,
about 190 governments agreed only to some modest building blocks
of a Paris accord despite high expectations for a positive
outcome after the China and the United States, the world's top
two emitters, last month agreed jointly to limit emissions.
But the political momentum of the deal gave way to the
familiar divisions and "red lines" that routinely bog down
talks, especially on the question of how to differentiate the
responsibilities of rich and poor countries.
"The U.S.-China announcement hinted at a fundamental shift
putting developed and developing countries on a more equal
footing. It's no surprise that in Lima a lot of developing
countries pushed back," said Elliot Diringer of the Center for
Climate and Energy Solutions.
The United Nations says it is already clear that promises
for emissions curbs at a Paris summit in December 2015 will be
too weak to get on track for a U.N. goal of limiting global
warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F) above pre-industrial times.
"We will have a lot of work to do," French Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius said of the task ahead for Paris.
Still, 2015 holds out a hope of reform for the U.N. system
to rein in greenhouse gases blamed for causing heat waves,
floods, droughts and rising sea levels.
Paris could mark a shift away from two decades of climate
diplomacy toward a more technocratic system that would allow
national pledges for action to limit warming to be compared and
toughened in coming years.
Yvo de Boer, a former U.N. climate chief, said one problem
was that U.N. negotiators lacked authority. "If the leaders of
the Group of 20 got together and said 'let's get this done' the
whole thing would be over in 30 minutes," he told Reuters.
De Boer, who heads the Global Green Growth Institute, which
helps developing nations, noted that annual climate talks have
ballooned since 1,000 delegates attended a first meeting in
1994.
"Paris could be an opportunity to change that, if it
identifies the cornerstones of the work that needs to be done.
It could make it into a technical process and not a political
process," he said.
So far, however, the signs even of that are not good.
Texts agreed in Lima will oblige governments to provide only
vague plans for limiting greenhouse gas emissions - the
cornerstone of a Paris deal - after China objected to a European
Union drive for detailed accounts.
The outcome of the Lima talks, which attracted delegates
ranging from OPEC oil ministers to vegans dressed as chickens,
means that a Paris deal is likely to be a mere patchwork of
national offers for curbing emissions.
Adding pressure, this year is set to be the warmest, or
among the very hottest, on record, according to the U.N. weather
agency.
Some long-time U.N. climate talk observers said the weak
outcome from Lima proves that the U.N. multilateral process is
not the best for climate action. Businesses and cities are among
those taking action.
"While negotiators had difficulty in reaching agreement in
Lima even on a modest set of outcomes, the U.N. is no longer the
only show in town," said Nathaniel Keohane of the Environmental
Defense Fund.
