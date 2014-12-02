LIMA Dec 2 Developing nations called on the
rich on Tuesday to do more to lead the fight against climate
change in line with scientific findings that global greenhouse
gas emissions should fall to net zero by 2100 to avert the worst
impacts.
About 190 nations are meeting in Lima from Dec. 1-12 to
decide elements of a deal, due to be agreed in Paris in a year's
time, to reverse a steady rise in greenhouse gases to limit
risks of more floods, droughts, heat waves and rising sea
levels.
Tuesday underscored how much work remains to reach a global
deal despite optimism in recent weeks after China, the United
States and the European Union outlined goals for curbing their
emissions beyond 2020.
The group of least-developed nations said in a statement
that rich counties should do "substantially more" to cut
emissions and provide cash to enable the poor to curb greenhouse
gas emissions and adapt to climate change.
"Progress is not nearly enough," said Marlene Moses of
Nauru, speaking on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island
States, which fear storm surges and rising sea levels.
Developed nations say they are already acting to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions and point to almost $10 billion raised
in recent weeks for a Green Climate Fund to help developing
nations cope with climate change.
Separately, leaders of the U.N. panel of climate scientists
presented findings from studies earlier this year indicating
that world greenhouse gas emissions will have to fall to net
zero by 2100 to avert the worst risks of climate change.
Net zero means that any lingering emissions will be offset
by other measures, such as planting forests, which soak up
carbon dioxide from the air as they grow.
The United Nations says the Paris accord will be too weak to
get on track for net zero emissions, meaning that pledges will
have to be ratcheted up in coming years.
A group of experts suggested setting up a board of experts
to review all national pledges every five years and give advice
about how they could be strengthened.
"It can't force countries to do anything but it will make it
much clearer what the gaps are," said Jennifer Morgan, of the
World Resources Institute think-tank and lead author of the
report by the group, called the ACT 2015 Initiative.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Leslie Adler)