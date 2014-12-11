(Adds comments from Indian environment minister)
LIMA Dec 10 The United States on Wednesday
played down prospects for a wide-ranging deal with India to curb
greenhouse gas emissions next year along the lines of a plan
agreed to with China last month.
President Barack Obama will visit India in January at the
invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit has
prompted speculation that the two nations might be preparing
cooperation on climate change similar to a U.S. plan with
Beijing.
"We don't have that kind of process going on with India,"
U.S. climate envoy Todd Stern told a news conference during Dec.
1-12 talks among 190 nations in Lima on ways to slow global
warming.
Stern met with Indian Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar
on Sunday. Javadekar told reporters he will have a second
meeting with Stern on Thursday, as well as bilateral talks with
Australia, Germany and Bolivia.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will visit Lima on
Thursday to underscore the U.S. commitment to a deal in Paris
next year, without announcing new policies, a senior State
Department official said.
China is the top greenhouse gas emitter, ahead of the United
States, the European Union and India.
Under a joint U.S.-China announcement last month, the United
States will cut its emissions by between 26 percent and 28
percent from 2005 levels by 2025 and China agreed to cap its
fast-rising emissions around 2030, its first peak.
China's per capita greenhouse gas emissions have surged in
recent years to match average EU levels, while India's are below
the world average.
That puts less pressure on India to cut emissions. "India is
in a completely different economic situation from China," said
Robert Stavins, director of the Harvard Environmental Economics
Program.
Javadekar said India should not rush to agree to things in
Lima and that there is ample time to iron out the details of a
final agreement in time for Paris in 2015.
"Let us not stretch it too far if there is something that is
not agreed upon by all because there is one year to go," he
said. "This is not the last opportunity."
He added that he wants to see more money pledged to support
developing countries in their fight against climate change.
Javadekar said the fact that countries have surpassed a
target of $10 billion in the Green Climate Fund in Lima is
"happy news" because it finally signalled progress on the
finance front in negotiations.
But he warned that some of what was raised is not new
funding and that getting from that level to the longer-term UN
goal to raise up to $100 billion per year for climate finance by
2020 will require an impossible leap.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle and Valerie Volcovici in Lima;
Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle in Washington; Editing
by Dan Grebler and Lisa Shumaker)