LIMA Dec 10 The United States on Wednesday
played down prospects for a wide-ranging deal with India to curb
greenhouse gas emissions next year along the lines of a plan
agreed to with China last month.
President Barack Obama will visit India in January at the
invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit has
prompted speculation that the two nations might be preparing
cooperation on climate change similar to a U.S. plan with
Beijing.
"We don't have that kind of process going on with India,"
U.S. climate envoy Todd Stern told a news conference during Dec.
1-12 talks among 190 nations in Lima on ways to slow global
warming.
China is the top greenhouse gas emitter, ahead of the United
States, the European Union and India.
Under a joint U.S.-China announcement last month, the United
States will cut its emissions by between 26 and 28 percent from
1990 levels by 2025 and China agreed to cap its fast-rising
emissions around 2030, its first peak.
Stern also said that he did not expect Beijing to give
details of the size of the peak of emissions when it submits
plans to the United Nations next year, under promises for
national climate action.
The pledges are to be part of a global deal to be reached at
a summit in Paris next December.
China's per capita greenhouse gas emissions have surged in
recent years to match average EU levels, while India's are below
the world average.
That puts less pressure on India to cut emissions. "India is
in a completely different economic situation from China," said
Robert Stavins, director of the Harvard Environmental Economics
Program.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will visit Lima on
Thursday to underscore the U.S. commitment to a deal in Paris
next year, without announcing new policies, a senior State
Department official said.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle in Lima and Patricia Zengerle in
Washington; Editing by Dan Grebler)