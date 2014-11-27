LIMA Nov 27 In Peru's notoriously polluted
capital, Lima, a local inventor is deploying giant air purifiers
that double as billboards to suck up carbon dioxide and freshen
the city's sometimes choking air.
Jorge Gutierrez, a retired naval engineer, calls the 15-foot
high (5 meters) box-like steel contraptions he helped design a
"super tree" and says each one can convert as much carbon
dioxide into oxygen as 1,200 trees.
In Peru, which next week hosts U.N. climate change talks,
the vast majority of electricity is generated from hydropower
and natural gas, both relatively clean sources of energy. But
exhaust-spewing buses and cars fill the city's air with
throat-rasping fumes.
"The secret is to reproduce what nature does for free to
clean the air," Gutierrez said.
The machines, which each cost $100,000 to build but just $6
a day to run, suck in the dirty air and trap contaminants in
water. Residual solids are eventually packed into secure
containers that can be deposited at a landfill.
Although the purifiers run on electricity, Gutierrez said
the greenhouse gas emissions they produce are only a fraction of
what they can remove. And they would quickly pay for themselves
through advertising revenues, the creator said.
They also offer passers-by the rare chance to breathe "pure
air," which is pumped into attached walk-in booths. A machine
installed in front of a hospital in Lima's Jesus Maria district
advertised "free, clean air here" and drew confused stares.
So far, only two machines are up and running, financed by
local businesses and charities. Gutierrez said some 400 would be
needed to push back pollution levels in Lima, home to 10 million
people and swarms of unregulated buses.
