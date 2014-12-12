LIMA Dec 11 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
on Thursday urged countries at U.N. climate talks in Lima to
move away from using fossil fuels while demonstrators gathered
outside the meeting urged him to reject the Keystone oil
pipeline.
"Coal and oil may be cheap ways to power an economy today...
but I urge nations around the world: Look further down the
road," he said.
As Kerry delivered a 30-minute speech trying to inject
momentum into difficult UN climate negotiations,
environmentalists stood outside holding signs calling on him to
urge President Barack Obama to reject the Canada-to-U.S. oil
pipeline, which would carry heavy Canadian crude to Texas.
Kerry must make the final recommendation to Obama about
whether the $8 billion pipeline that has been delayed more than
five years is in the national interest and whether he should
approve it.
Neither Obama nor Kerry have said publicly whether they
favor approving the pipeline but said they will wait for the
Nebraska court ruling.
Environmental activists in Lima said if Kerry approves the
project, he would be going against the spirit of his speech.
"Secretary Kerry sure sounded like someone who was gearing
up for rejection," said Jamie Henn of green group 350.org. "(He)
has left himself no logical option except to recommend President
Obama say no to Keystone XL."
The chief negotiator at UN climate talks for the Pacific
island nation Nauru said approving Keystone would erode the
positive steps the United States has made to show climate
leadership.
"Now is not the time to call the superpower's commitment to
tackling this crisis into question by letting this dirty,
myopic, and irresponsible project go forward," said Nauru
Ambassador Marlene Moses.
Canada is under strong economic pressure to send its vast
reserves of heavy crude oil to market. But Canadian Environment
Minister Leona Aglukkaq told Reuters she has no plans to meet
Kerry in Lima.
A Nebraska Supreme Court ruling on whether the proposed
route of the pipeline is legal could come as early as Friday. If
the court deems the route legal, Obama may be forced to make a
decision soon. Final construction could begin with presidential
approval.
On any Friday from now until the end of January, the
seven-judge panel may issue its ruling on whether state
lawmakers were right to clear the way for the controversial
project.
