LIMA Dec 12 Latin American countries,
participating in crucial global climate talks being hosted in
the region this week, came under criticism for their plans to
drastically increase oil production.
Some influential Latin American nations in the negotiations
for a new global treaty to reduce heat-trapping gases have
significant plans to increase production and use of fossil
fuels, seen as the main culprit of global warming.
Brazil is going full speed with investments in areas off its
coast that could hold up to 35 billion barrels of oil.
Scrambling for energy as a severe drought depletes hydro
power plants' reservoirs, the country has just approved new
coal-fired plants that would be partially financed by the
government.
Mexico has recently approved new legislation that would
allow foreign investments in oil production, breaking up local
company Pemex's monopoly. The country estimates it has some 27
billion barrels of unexplored oil.
Ecuador, Colombia and Peru all have similar plans in place.
"Mexico's policies do not go in the same direction. At the
same time that they approved an ambitious climate change law,
they reformed the energy legislation to increase oil
investment," said Gabriela Nino, public policy coordinator at
the Mexican Center for Environmental Rights.
Peru, which is hosting the talks and has the presidency of
the climate negotiating process, is currently debating whether
to exempt some oil companies from environmental impact
assessments with the aim of speeding up exploration projects.
Guy Edwards, a climate expert at Brown University who
studies Latin American policies, says countries in the region
have been successful in projecting a climate-friendly stance
that does not entirely reflect the reality.
"If you take the domestic policies of many of these
countries, the rhetoric is still much ahead of the action," he
said.
The countries defend their stance. They say they are also
making large investments in renewable energy and reducing
deforestation, for example.
Natalie Unterstell, a director at Brazil's Secretariat of
Strategic Affairs, said adverse climate conditions in the last
three years forced the country to open up to more thermal power
production, including coal.
Roberto Dondisch, Mexico's leading negotiator at Lima, said
the country plans to greatly expand the use of natural gas
coming from new exploration activities.
"Switching the fuel at thermal power plants from coal to
natural gas will allow the country to greatly reduce greenhouse
gas emissions," he said.
