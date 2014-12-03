* "No standstill in global warming" - WMO's Jarraud
* 2014 to be hottest, or at least among warmest years
* "Bad news" at U.N. climate talks in Lima - Figueres
LIMA, Dec 3 This year is on track to be the
hottest on record, or at least among the very warmest, the
United Nations said on Wednesday in new evidence of long-term
warming that adds urgency to 190-nation talks under way in Lima
on slowing climate change.
Including this year, 14 of the 15 most sweltering years on
record will have been in the 21st century, the U.N.'s World
Meteorological Organization said of the findings presented
during the Dec. 1-12 climate negotiations in Peru.
"There is no standstill in global warming," WMO
Secretary-General Michel Jarraud said in a statement. "What is
particularly unusual and alarming this year are the high
temperatures of vast areas of the ocean surface."
The WMO said average sea surface temperatures hit record
highs in 2014. On land, it listed extremes including floods in
Bangladesh and Britain and droughts in China and California.
Reliable global temperature records date from about 1850.
If temperatures stay similarly above normal for the rest of
the year, "2014 will likely be the hottest on record, ahead of
2010, 2005 and 1998," the WMO said, based on temperatures for
January to October. A cool finish would push 2014 down the list.
Christiana Figueres, head of the U.N.'s Climate Change
Secretariat, called the heat "bad news" that showed a need for
action to limit rising greenhouse gas emissions.
"The urgency is actually to get, ... hopefully within this
decade, to the turning point" to start cutting emissions, she
said. The Lima talks are working on a deal to limit climate
change, due to be agreed in Paris in a year's time.
The global average air temperature over land and the sea
surface for January to October was 0.57 degree Centigrade (1.03
Fahrenheit) above the average of 14C (57.2F) for 1961-1990, the
WMO said.
Sceptics who doubt climate change is mainly man-made often
note that temperatures have not risen much since 1998, despite
surging greenhouse gas emissions.
But Figueres said the underlying temperature trend was up,
decade by decade. "Every single one of us can look out the
window and see the effect of climate change where we live," she
said. "There is not one country that is exempt."
Environmentalists also said the findings should spur action.
The data "should send chills through anyone who says they care
about climate change," said Samantha Smith, head of the WWF
conservation group's Global Climate and Energy Initiative.
Still, some experts advised caution.
"Advocates should be wary of over-claiming, because if you
see a record one year, you probably won't see another one the
following year due to natural variability," said Richard Black,
director of the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, a
London-based private consultancy.
Among other WMO findings, Arctic sea ice was the sixth
smallest on record in summer 2014 while Antarctic sea ice
paradoxically expanded to a record large extent, apparently
because of changing wind patterns.
In good news, the WMO counted just 72 tropical storms until
mid-November 2014, against a long-term average of 89 a year.
