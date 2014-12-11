LIMA Dec 10 As UN climate talks enter their
final days, the "Berlin Wall" that has for years divided rich
and poor countries once again looms large as negotiators race to
write a draft of a global deal that is meant to tear it down.
At the root of the problem is a 1992 U.N. climate Convention
splits the world into rich and poor nations and obliges only the
rich to cut emissions. Since then, however, nations such as
Singapore or Mexico have grown rich but are still deemed "poor".
In Lima, representatives of 192 countries are trying to
craft a new accord that will hold developed nations responsible
for their past emissions but that will also put on the hook some
emerging economies that will emit most carbon in future.
Last month progress was made to break down barriers between
rich and poor - defined in UN jargon as annex 1 and non-annex 1
- when the United States and China announced joint action to
curb emissions across a divide sometimes called a "Berlin Wall".
Countries are grappling with how to redefine these
distinctions in a draft deal to be finalized in Paris next year
that is meant to limit more heat waves, floods, desertification
and rising sea levels.
EU Energy and Climate Commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete
warned Wednesday that some countries are propping up the
firewall in the final days of talks. "Some parties have
unfortunately reverted to standard positions," he said.
Saudi Arabia's chief negotiator Khalid Abuleif stressed to
reporters that the division between developed and developing
countries should continue, "but we are open to discussing that,
to ensure broader participation."
Indian Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a
speech Wednesday that Lima talks were not the "right time or
process to discuss these issues."
U.S. Special Envoy on Climate Change Todd Stern, who has
also spoken in the past of a "Berlin Wall, said retaining
divisions defined in 1992 was politically "untenable" when the
world economy has changed so radically.
Yvo de Boer, a former U.N. climate chief, said the wall
between rich and poor started to crumble at talks in Bali in
2007 when governments launched talks on a global climate pact.
"I think the Berlin Wall was knocked over in 2007. There
have been some very active bricklayers trying to put it back
up," he said.
The U.S. and China agreement said a 2015 climate deal should
honor the "principle of common but differentiated
responsibilities and respective capabilities, in light of
different national circumstances." This phrasing could be a
template for Paris, Stern said.
As negotiators haggled, the president of the summit tasked
the ministers who arrived in Lima this week to meet in informal
groups to hash out ideas for addressing what those
responsibilities mean for all.
These consultations are meant to give negotiators the
"political direction" that's needed to address the "well-known
splits and very different opinions," said Alden Meyer, director
of strategy and policy at the Union of Concern Scientists.
Figuring out how to break down that wall in time for Paris
will be crucial for addressing the main sections of the
agreement - mitigation, adaptation and finance, observers said.
While some developing nations favor the traditional divide,
others have made symbolic moves to break it down.
Mexico, Peru and Colombia on Wednesday announced they would
contribute $22 million to the UN's Green Climate Fund, meant to
help developing nations combat global warming, even though they
are themselves defined as poor under the 1992 jargon.
Meanwhile, Brazil has tried to make its mark on the UN talks
by floating a plan it said would create a more fluid scheme to
let developing countries gradually increase their obligations.
"In our proposal there are no walls. This is a way to break
the gridlock, preserving the convention but allowing, over
time," countries to take on more obligation," Brazil's lead
negotiator Ambassador Antonio Marcondes said.
He said the idea is gaining traction among other countries.
Proposals like Brazil's are a sign that the wall is on track
to crumble before Paris, said Nathaniel Keohane, a vice
president at the Environmental Defense Fund.
"There were fissures in the wall and now they have been
broken open," he said.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; editing by Andrew Hay)