* Rising seas, heatwaves may force millions from homes
* Better planning needed to help those displaced
By Alister Doyle, Environment Correspondent
OSLO, Jan 8 Governments need to plan better for
rising migration driven by climate change, experts said on
Thursday, citing evidence that extreme weather and natural
disasters force far more people from their homes than wars.
Projections by leading climate scientists of rising sea
levels, heatwaves, floods and droughts linked to global warming
are likely to oblige millions of people to move out of harm's
way, with some never able to return.
The issue is politically sensitive at a time when economic
austerity is straining the generosity of host governments and
anti-immigrant sentiment is rising in many countries, especially
in Europe.
"Natural disasters displace three to 10 times more people
than all conflicts and war in the world combined," said Jan
Egeland, head of the Norwegian Refugee Council which runs the
Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) in Geneva.
IDMC data show that 22 million people were displaced by
extreme events in 2013, led by Typhoon Haiyan in the
Philippines, three times more than the number displaced by
conflicts. In many other years, the ratio was much wider.
In the early 1970s, the total number of people displaced was
only about 10 million. Extreme events also include earthquakes
and tsunamis, unrelated to the weather.
"Many more people in a growing population live more exposed
to more extreme weather," Egeland told a conference in Oslo
about migration and climate change.
Chaloka Beyani, the United Nations' special rapporteur on
the human rights of internally displaced persons, told Reuters
that governments should step up planning for migrants.
"For the future we are looking more to planned relocations
for people who are prone to frequent hazards," he said.
Sea level rise of 19 cm (8 inches) since 1900, caused by
factors including a thaw of glaciers from the Andes to the Alps
and of Greenland's ice sheet, aggravates storm surges in many
coastal regions, according to the U.N. panel of climate experts.
The panel's scenarios point to a further rise of 26 to 82 cm
by the late 21st century. The panel says it is at least 95
percent probable that human activities, led by burning of fossil
fuels, are the main cause of warming.
"We don't have to wait until an island sinks in maybe 50
years time and an entire population vanishes," Beyani said.
"There will have to be a planned movement and relocation."
Climate change also added reasons for people to leave home
by disrupting food and water supplies. "Access to resources,
constrained by climatic factors, breeds conflict," he said.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)