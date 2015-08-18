* Muslim declaration comes after pope urged more action
* Rich nations, oil producers urged to phase out fossil
fuels
* Religions more involved before Paris climate summit
ISTANBUL, Aug 18 A group of Islamic experts
urged the world's 1.6 billion Muslims on Tuesday to do more to
fight global warming, in a new example of religious efforts to
galvanise action before a U.N. climate summit in Paris in
December.
In June, the world's most important Christian leader, Pope
Francis, urged world leaders to hear "the cry of the earth and
the cry of the poor" in an encyclical on the environment for the
world's 1.2 billion Roman Catholics.
Unlike Roman Catholicism, Islam is a highly decentralised
religion with no single recognised authority. But Muslim experts
from 20 nations agreed an 8-page declaration at talks in
Istanbul where it was adopted by 60 participants including the
Grand Muftis of Uganda and Lebanon, a statement said.
"Excessive pollution from fossil fuels threatens to destroy
the gifts bestowed on us by God, whom we know as Allah - gifts
such as a functioning climate, healthy air to breathe, regular
seasons, and living oceans," they wrote.
They said inaction on reining in manmade greenhouse gas
emissions, from factories, power plants and cars, would mean
"dire consequences to planet earth".
The declaration called on rich governments - and
oil-producing states that include some OPEC nations where Islam
is the state religion - to lead the way in "phasing out their
greenhouse gas emissions as early as possible and no later than
the middle of the century."
It is unclear what weight the Islamic declaration will have
for Muslims in the run-up to the climate summit in Paris from
Nov. 30-Dec. 11.
Din Syamsuddin, chairman of a Muslim organisation in
Indonesia which has some 30 million members, welcomed Tuesday's
declaration. "Let's work together for a better world for our
children, and our children's children," he said.
Cardinal Peter Turkson, a key collaborator on the papal
encyclical, praised the declaration and promised closer
cooperation with Muslims "to care for our common home and thus
to glorify the God who created us."
Christiana Figueres, the head of the U.N. Climate Change
Secretariat, said religion was a guide for action.
"Islam's teachings, which emphasize the duty of humans as
stewards of the Earth and the teacher's role as an appointed
guide to correct behaviour, provide guidance to take the right
action on climate change," she said in a statement.
