COLUMN-Iron ore reverts to supply-driven market after 2016 aberration: Russell
* Graphic of China iron ore imports vs spot price: http://tmsnrt.rs/2tv98AD
OSLO, June 15 Oil-producer Norway will prohibit the use of oil and paraffin to heat buildings from 2020 onwards as it tries to rein in domestic greenhouse gas emissions, the government said on Thursday.
The ban will cover both new and old buildings, and applies to private homes and businesses as well as publicly owned facilities, the Ministry of Climate and Environment announced. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)
* Graphic of China iron ore imports vs spot price: http://tmsnrt.rs/2tv98AD
TOKYO, June 22 Oil prices rose on Thursday for the first time in three days after U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell, but investors are looking for more signs that output cuts by OPEC and some other producers are ending a three-year glut.
* Freeport negotiating new mining permit with govt (Recasts on Freeport Indonesia comment, adds background)