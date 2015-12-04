WASHINGTON Dec 4 President Barack Obama
defended his remarks about the threat posed by climate change,
saying Republicans, including U.S. presidential candidate Donald
Trump, were "the only people" disputing the gravity of the
problem.
Obama has called climate change a great threat to future
generations. At a news conference on Tuesday before leaving the
U.N. climate summit in Paris, he likened global warming to the
threat posed by terrorism and Islamic State and said both
problems can be addressed by applying steady pressure and new
ideas.
Republicans seized on his comments as understating the
threat of terrorism. Trump, front-runner to be the Republican
nominee in the 2016 presidential election, told MSNBC that
Obama's comment was the "one of the dumbest statements I've ever
heard in politics."
"Well, you know, Mr. Trump should run back a tape or quote
on some of the stuff he's said," Obama retorted, during an
interview with CBS "This Morning" that was broadcast on Friday.
"But, look, here's what we know: 99.5 percent of scientists
in the world say this is a really urgent problem," he said.
"Political parties around the world. The only people who are
still disputing it are either some Republicans in Congress or -
folks on the campaign trail."
Obama was among more than 150 world leaders in Paris this
week at the start of a U.N. conference that aims to reach an
agreement to curb global warming.
On Tuesday, Obama said rising seas and warming climates
could be drain on economic resources.
"This is an economic and security imperative that we have to
tackle now," he said.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Frances Kerry)