* Uptake doubles to 1.2 billion tonnes in 2011 from 2002
-study
* Unsure how long higher absorption of CO2 will last
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Sept 10 The vast Southern Ocean around
Antarctica has started to soak up more greenhouse gases from the
atmosphere in recent years, helping limit climate change, after
signs its uptake had stalled, a study said on Thursday.
The Southern Ocean's natural absorption of carbon roughly
doubled to 1.2 billion tonnes in 2011 - equivalent to the
European Union's annual man-made greenhouse gas emissions - from
levels a decade earlier, it said.
"It's good news, for the moment" for efforts to slow
man-made global warming, Nicolas Gruber, an author of the study
at Swiss university ETH Zurich, told Reuters.
He said it was unclear how long the higher rate of
absorption by the Southern Ocean, the strongest ocean region for
soaking up carbon, would last.
"The Southern Ocean is much more variable than we thought,"
he said of the report by an international team in the journal
Science and based on 2.6 million measurements by ships over
three decades.
Changes in winds and temperatures had apparently driven the
shifts, linked to high pressure systems in the atmosphere over
the Atlantic part of the Southern Ocean and low pressure over
the Pacific, it said.
Carbon dioxide is soaked up from the air and released by the
Southern Ocean like a giant lung every year, but with a net
uptake, the scientists said.
Thursday's findings were a surprise after previous studies
found that the uptake of carbon dioxide by the Southern Ocean
had stalled since the 1980s, the scientists said.
That had raised fears that the ocean was reaching a
saturation point that could leave more greenhouse gases in the
atmosphere, where a U.N. panel of experts says they stoke
warming, heatwaves, downpours and droughts.
Since 1870, the oceans have absorbed more than a quarter of
the carbon dioxide emitted by burning fossil fuels, according to
Sara Mikaloff-Fletcher of New Zealand's National Institute of
Water and Atmospheric Research.
The Southern Ocean alone has accounted for 40 percent of the
uptake. "It is not yet clear how this region will respond to
future changes in climate," she wrote in the journal Science.
Gruber also said higher levels of carbon dioxide in the
water may be bad news for marine life because, once absorbed,
some of it becomes carbonic acid.
A slow acidification of the oceans may undermine the ability
of creatures such as crabs, lobsters and mussels to grow their
protective shells and make them vulnerable to predators.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)