By Susanna Twidale
| LONDON, June 25
LONDON, June 25 Oil companies should urgently
intensify their efforts to fight climate change, the United
Nations climate chief said in a letter replying to six European
firms.
"I would call on you to devote urgent attention to scaling
this action up and look forward to learning about progress later
in the year," Christiana Figueres said in the letter, published
on Thursday.
She also called on them to outline how they intended to meet
the G7's call this month to decarbonisation their economies by
the end of the century.
Europe's top oil and gas companies had written to Figueres,
urging governments around the world to introduce a pricing
system for carbon emissions.
The oil firms were BG Group, BP, Eni,
Royal Dutch Shell, Statoil and France's Total
Figueres said she was confident the oil companies genuinely
want to tackle climate change but told them "governments and
civil society also need to be reassured of your sincere
commitment."
The oil companies should by joining discussion over carbon
pricing and in particular outline what prices they think are
needed to facilitate switching to cleaner fuels and encouraging
investment in technology to capture and store carbon emissions
underground, she said.
"The world wants to be proud of your actions at this time of
crisis and I look forward to your giving us every reason to be,"
she said.
(Reporting By Susanna Twidale, editing by William Hardy)